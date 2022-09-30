Broncos vs. Raiders: Game picks, best bets for Week 4 NFL season

Week 4 of the NFL season continues on Sunday, October 2. The AFC West will be on display as the Denver Broncos hit the road to take on the Las Vegas Raiders. Kickoff from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada is set for 4:25 p.m. ET, and the game will air on CBS.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Broncos vs. Raiders in Week 4 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Broncos vs. Raiders odds

Spread: Raiders -2.5

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: Broncos +130. Las Vegas -150

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Raiders -2.5

The Raiders should finally get into the win column this week. Russell Wilson has not gotten into a groove with the Broncos yet, while Derek Carr and Davante Adams are on the same page. Las Vegas is a defeated 0-3, but they are playing better than their record suggests. The Broncos are the opposite with their 2-1 record. I think the Raiders cover the spread.

Over/under: Over 45.5

The Broncos have not done much to help the over hit this season. They have scored 16 or fewer points in each game this year. On the other hand, the Raiders may be winless, but they have scored at least 22 points in each game. This should be where they start to show off their offense, and I think they hit the over.

Player prop: Courtland Sutton over 4.5 receptions (-160)

While Wilson hasn't been great under center, he has developed a rapport with Courtland Sutton. He had eight receptions on 10 targets for 97 yards last week. Sutton had 68 more yards than his next highest teammate, so there is clearly a relationship that is working between him and Wilson. Look for Wilson to rely on Sutton this week and for him to tally at least five receptions.