Chiefs vs. Bucs: Game picks, best bets for Week 4 NFL season

The Week 4 Sunday slate will wrap up with an explosive matchup for this week’s edition of Sunday Night Football. The Kansas City Chiefs will hit the road and take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 2. Kickoff from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida is set for 8:20 p.m. ET, and it will air on NBC.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Chiefs vs. Bucs in Week 4 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Chiefs vs. Bucs odds

Spread: Buccaneers -1

Point total: 46

Moneyline: Chiefs -115, Buccaneers -105

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Bucs -1

This game is considered a potential Super Bowl preview. The Chiefs are coming off a bad loss to the Indianapolis Colts, and the Bucs lost a close game to the Green Bay Packers. Each team needs a big win to spark momentum, and this game is basically a pick ‘em. Tampa Bay will be getting Mike Evans back and could get to full strength with Chris Godwin as well. Despite the firepower of the Kansas City offense, the stout Buccaneer defense is why I think they cover.

Over/under: Under 46

Tampa Bay is not going out and punching other teams in the mouth. They are grinding out long drives and then relying on their defense to stifle their opponent, and the strategy is working. This is causing the final scores of their games to be low. Even with Patrick Mahomes in town, I think this one will remain low scoring.

Player prop: Mike Evans over 62.5 receiving yards (-115)

Kansas City’s defense is coming off a game giving up eight receptions for 72 yards to Michael Pittman Jr. Evans is coming off a game where he served a suspension, so he is fully rested and ready to take on this defense. He has eight receptions for 132 yards and a touchdown in the two games he plays. Evans should tally over 62 receiving yards on Sunday night.