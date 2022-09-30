Chargers vs. Texans: Game picks, best bets for Week 4 NFL season

Week 4 of the NFL season is here. The Los Angeles Chargers will hit the road to take on the Houston Texans on Sunday, October 2. Kickoff from NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas is set for 1 p.m. ET, and the game will air on CBS.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Chargers vs. Texans in Week 4 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Chargers vs. Texans odds

Spread: Chargers -5

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Chargers -240, Texans +200

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Chargers -5

There are two questions to answer for this game. One, what form will Justin Herbert be in? Second, can the defense recover from Joey Bosa hitting IR? I think Herbert can bounce back this week and should get back to dominating under center. The defense should be able to handle the Texans' middling offensive output. I think Los Angeles covers on the road.

Over/under: Over 44

This is an interesting point total. All three of the Chargers games have surpassed this total, while all three of the Texans games would have hit the under. I think the Los Angeles offense bounces back enough that they can do most of the work towards the point total themselves. The lack of Bosa will be felt, and Houston will score just enough points to hit the over.

Player prop: Austin Ekeler over 53.5 rushing yards (-135)

I refuse to give up on Austin Ekeler. Despite not having the season on the ground that was expected, he has a great matchup this week against Houston. They gave up 157 yards and two touchdowns to Khalil Herbert last week. If Ekeler cant get the ground game working in this game, then take the under the rest of the season.