Seahawks vs. Lions: Game picks, best bets for Week 4 NFL season

Week 4 of the NFL season is here. The Seattle Seahawks will hit the road to take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday, October 2. Kickoff from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan is set for 1 p.m. ET, and the game will air on Fox.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Seahawks vs. Lions in Week 4 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Seahawks vs. Lions odds

Spread: Lions -4

Point total: 48

Moneyline: Seahawks +175, Lions -205

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Lions -4

The Lions are 1-2 this season but have played much better than their record suggests. They have remained in the game against all of their opponents. Detroit could be missing wide receiver Amon-Ra. St Brown may miss this game which could keep it close, but I still think the Lions can cover at home against a poor Seahawks team.

Over/under: Under 48

The point total is tough to determine because the Seahawks are the worst team that the Lions have played. Their games so far against the Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders and Minnesota Vikings would have blown past this over/under, but Seattle hasn't quite measured up on offense. Due to this and the injuries on the Detroit side of the ball, I'm taking the under.

Player prop: Tyler Lockett over 63.5 receiving yards (-115)

Lockett got off to a slow start but has taken a step forward with Geno Smith in the last two weeks. He had nine receptions for 107 yards in Week 2 and then followed it up with nine receptions for 76 yards in Week 3. The Lions have done a good job limiting big wide receiver performances, but I still think Lockett tallies at least 64 receiving yards for the third week in a row.