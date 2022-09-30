Commanders vs. Cowboys: Game picks, best bets for Week 4 NFL season

Week 4 of the NFL season is here. The Washington Commanders will take on the Dallas Cowboys in an NFC East battle on Sunday, October 2. Kickoff from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas is set for 1 p.m. ET, and the game will air on Fox.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Commanders vs. Cowboys in Week 4 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Commanders vs. Cowboys odds

Spread: Cowboys -3.5

Point total: 41

Moneyline: Commanders +145, Cowboys -170

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Cowboys -3.5

The Cooper Rush experience continues for the Cowboys. He has led the team to wins in the two games he started, but this pick isn't because I have confidence in Rush. The confidence in this pick is because the Dallas defense has been solid to start the year. The Washington offensive line has not. Carson Wentz was sacked nine times. Nine times. Dallas covers because their offense gets them the lead, and the defense secures it at home.

Over/under: Under 41

Dallas has yet to play in a game that has reached 41 points this season. Due to the inability of their offensive line to stop a small breeze, the Commanders only scored eight points last week. The Cowboys' defense will pester Wentz all game, disrupting his timing. This game should remain low scoring, and I’ll take the under.

Player prop: Curtis Samuel over 45.5 receiving yards (-115)

Samuel is the second receiving option behind Terry McLaurin for the Commanders. He has 22 receptions on 30 targets for 181 yards and two touchdowns. Samuel caught seven of his 10 targets last week for 48 yards. While this isn't a ton of yards, his high target share has remained consistent. Samuel should tally over 45 receiving yards on Sunday.