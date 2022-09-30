Bills vs. Ravens: Game picks, best bets for Week 4 NFL season

The Buffalo Bills ( 2-1) and the Baltimore Ravens (2-1) will play in what’s expected to be the best game of the weekend. The Bills are coming off an emotional 21-19 loss at the hands of the Miami Dolphins. The Ravens are flying high after losing to those same Dolphins in Week 2 but recovering for a Week 3 win. Quarterbacks Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson are both playing at an MVP level right now. The game will kick off at 1:00 pm ET at M & T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Bills vs. Ravens in Week 4 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bills vs. Ravens odds

Spread: Baltimore +3

Point total: 51

Moneyline: Bills -150 Ravens +130

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Bills -3

Despite the loss, last week, Allen and the Bills appear to be the best team in the NFL right now. Having scored the third most points in the NFL this season and averaging about 30 points per game, the Bills are a well-oiled machine on offense. Jackson and the Ravens are no slouches, though, but it’ll be tough to get a win this week. It will be a close game but take the Bills.

Over/under: Over 51 ( -110)

Two of the top three scoring offenses in the league square off here. Both teams are averaging in the 30s, so this is bound to be a shootout. Even with both teams having good defenses, the quarterbacks make enough plays to counter. Ten of the the Ravens last 15 games have gone over, and the average points scored at M & T Bank Stadium is 80. There is a small chance that the under plays, and this becomes a defensive struggle. That isn’t likely to happen, though. Take the over.

Player prop: Lamar Jackson anytime touchdown +140

The Bills will come up with a plan to limit Jackson’s legs and explosiveness. No. 8 is too good to be bottled up for an entire game, though. If the Ravens have any chance of winning, Jackson will need a touchdown or two.