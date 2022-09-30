Browns vs. Falcons: Game picks, best bets for Week 4 NFL season

The Cleveland Browns (2-1) enter Week 4 against the Atlanta Falcons ( 1-2) looking to keep pace in AFC North until Deshaun Watson. The Falcons got their first win of the season last week against the Seattle Seahawks. The Browns could be 3-0 if not for blowing a fourth-quarter lead against the New York Jets. The game will kick off at 1:00 pm ET on Sunday, Oct 2, at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Browns vs. Falcons in Week 4 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Browns vs. Falcons odds

Spread: Falcons +1.5

Point total:49

Moneyline: Browns -120 Falcons +100

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Browns -1.5

The Browns have been riding the running game of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt to victory this season, averaging about 190 yards per game. Jacoby Brissett has done enough to keep the defense honest. Atlanta has looked better this season and has been in some close games. They will be in another one this week, but the Browns continue to pound to the rock to victory.

Over/under: Over 49 (-110)

The Falcons are hovering right around 27 points per game on the season, and the Browns are averaging about 28. Both teams have shown t they can use the run game efficiently and still put up points. With the average point total at Mercedes-Benz stadium 53 and the Falcons last four games going over, take the over.

Player prop: Kyle Pitts anytime touchdown +165

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith received a lot of heat after Week 2 for not getting Pitts the ball. They made it a point to get Pitts the ball in Week 2. That trend will continue this week, and Pitts will finally get into the end zone.