 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Chevrolet Silverado 250 truck race via live stream

We go over how you can watch NASCAR’s Chevrolet Silverado 250 qualifying on Friday at Talladega Superspeedway via live stream.

By DKNation Staff
A general view of racing from the grandstands during the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Chevrolet Silverado 250 at Talladega Superspeedway on October 02, 2021 in Talladega, Alabama. Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images

NASCAR is headed to Talladega Superspeedway this weekend for a run at the historic track. The Truck Series is running the Chevy Silverado 250 this weekend and will run qualifying on Friday and the race on Saturday.

Truck qualifying will run at 3:30 p.m. ET on Friday. There will be no television for the event. Instead, you will need to follow along through the race center page at NASCAR.com.

Qualifying will feature two rounds of racing. The first round will see each car run a single lap to secure the fastest time. The top ten will transfer to the second round and each of those drivers will run an additional lap to claim pole position.

John H. Nemechek is the favorite to win the race heading into qualifying. He is installed at DraftKings Sportsbook with +800 odds. Zane Smith, Ryan Preece, Corey Heim, and Chandler Smith are all listed at +900 to win.

How to watch qualifying for the Chevrolet Silverado 250

Date: Friday, September 30
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: N/A
Live stream: N/A

Entry list

2022 Chevy Silverado 250 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Hailie Deegan 1
2 Kaz Grala 2
3 Jordan Anderson 3
4 John Hunter Nemechek 4
5 Blaine Perkins 9
6 Jennifer Jo Cobb 10
7 Spencer Boyd 12
8 Johnny Sauter 13
9 Tanner Gray 15
10 Tyler Ankrum 16
11 Ryan Preece 17
12 Chandler Smith 18
13 Derek Kraus 19
14 Parker Retzlaff 20
15 Austin Wayne Self 22
16 Grant Enfinger 23
17 Jack Wood 24
18 Matt DiBenedetto 25
19 Bryan Dauzat 28
20 Kaden Honeycutt 30
21 Bret Holmes 32
22 Jason White 33
23 Zane Smith 38
24 Dean Thompson 40
25 Carson Hocevar 42
26 Natalie Decker 43
27 Bayley Currey 44
28 Lawless Alan 45
29 Tim Viens 46
30 Corey Heim 51
31 Stewart Friesen 52
32 Timmy Hill 56
33 Chase Purdy 61
34 Ty Majeski 66
35 Parker Kligerman 75
36 Clay Greenfield 84
37 Matt Crafton 88
38 Colby Howard 91
39 Christian Eckes 98
40 Ben Rhodes 99

More From DraftKings Nation