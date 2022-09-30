How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Chevrolet Silverado 250 truck race via live stream

NASCAR is headed to Talladega Superspeedway this weekend for a run at the historic track. The Truck Series is running the Chevy Silverado 250 this weekend and will run qualifying on Friday and the race on Saturday.

Truck qualifying will run at 3:30 p.m. ET on Friday. There will be no television for the event. Instead, you will need to follow along through the race center page at NASCAR.com.

Qualifying will feature two rounds of racing. The first round will see each car run a single lap to secure the fastest time. The top ten will transfer to the second round and each of those drivers will run an additional lap to claim pole position.

John H. Nemechek is the favorite to win the race heading into qualifying. He is installed at DraftKings Sportsbook with +800 odds. Zane Smith, Ryan Preece, Corey Heim, and Chandler Smith are all listed at +900 to win.

How to watch qualifying for the Chevrolet Silverado 250

Date: Friday, September 30

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: N/A

Live stream: N/A

Entry list