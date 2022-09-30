 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Chevy Silverado 250 Truck Series race

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Saturday’s Chevy Silverado 250 at the Talladega Superspeedway.

General race action during the 16th annual running of the Chevy Silverado 250 NCWTS race on October 2, 2021 at the Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega, Alabama. Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NASCAR Truck Series continues the second round of its annual playoff with eight drivers competing amongst a packed field to secure a spot in the final four. The next race in the series is this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway where the Chevy Silverado 250 will run.

The race runs on Saturday and qualifying is scheduled for Friday at 3:30 p.m. ET. Qualifying will not be on television, so we will be here to provide you with all the latest updates until the complete starting lineup is settled.

Superspeedway qualifying for the Truck Series will see every driver race one lap. The ten fastest will advance and run a second lap. The fastest in that group will claim the pole position in the starting lineup for Saturday’s race.

A year ago, Tate Fogleman won the race. This year, John H. Nemechek heads into qualifying as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with +800 odds.

Here is the full field for Friday’s Chevy Silverado 250 qualifying. We’ll update this with results until the pole position and full starting lineup are determined.

2022 Chevy Silverado 250 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Hailie Deegan 1
2 Kaz Grala 2
3 Jordan Anderson 3
4 John Hunter Nemechek 4
5 Blaine Perkins 9
6 Jennifer Jo Cobb 10
7 Spencer Boyd 12
8 Johnny Sauter 13
9 Tanner Gray 15
10 Tyler Ankrum 16
11 Ryan Preece 17
12 Chandler Smith 18
13 Derek Kraus 19
14 Parker Retzlaff 20
15 Austin Wayne Self 22
16 Grant Enfinger 23
17 Jack Wood 24
18 Matt DiBenedetto 25
19 Bryan Dauzat 28
20 Kaden Honeycutt 30
21 Bret Holmes 32
22 Jason White 33
23 Zane Smith 38
24 Dean Thompson 40
25 Carson Hocevar 42
26 Natalie Decker 43
27 Bayley Currey 44
28 Lawless Alan 45
29 Tim Viens 46
30 Corey Heim 51
31 Stewart Friesen 52
32 Timmy Hill 56
33 Chase Purdy 61
34 Ty Majeski 66
35 Parker Kligerman 75
36 Clay Greenfield 84
37 Matt Crafton 88
38 Colby Howard 91
39 Christian Eckes 98
40 Ben Rhodes 99

