NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Chevy Silverado 250 Truck Series race

The NASCAR Truck Series continues the second round of its annual playoff with eight drivers competing amongst a packed field to secure a spot in the final four. The next race in the series is this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway where the Chevy Silverado 250 will run.

The race runs on Saturday and qualifying is scheduled for Friday at 3:30 p.m. ET. Qualifying will not be on television, so we will be here to provide you with all the latest updates until the complete starting lineup is settled.

Superspeedway qualifying for the Truck Series will see every driver race one lap. The ten fastest will advance and run a second lap. The fastest in that group will claim the pole position in the starting lineup for Saturday’s race.

A year ago, Tate Fogleman won the race. This year, John H. Nemechek heads into qualifying as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with +800 odds.

Here is the full field for Friday’s Chevy Silverado 250 qualifying. We’ll update this with results until the pole position and full starting lineup are determined.