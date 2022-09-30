How Max Verstappen can clinch the 2022 F1 points championship at the Singapore Grand Prix

F1 returns to action this weekend with the Singapore Grand Prix and Max Verstappen has a chance to add to his growing legacy. The Dutchman is running away with the season-long points lead and has a chance to clinch the title on Sunday at Marina Bay Street Circuit.

Verstappen heads into the race with 335 points and a 116-point lead over second place driver Charles Leclerc, a 125-point lead over third place driver Sergio Pérez, and a 132-point lead over fourth place driver George Russell.

The most points any single driver can claim the rest of the season is 156. If a driver wins each of the remaining six races and claims the fastest lap, plus claims the eight points for winning the Brazilian Grand Prix qualifying sprint race, they would reach that 156 mark. Given Verstappen’s 116-point lead, that opens the door for him to clinch during the Singapore Grand Prix.

Verstappen can clinch the points title with a win on Sunday and some help. Here are the scenarios if Verstappen wins:

Claims the point for fastest lap: Wins the points championship if Leclerc finishes eighth place or worse and Pérez finishes fourth place or worse.

Does not claim the point for fastest lap: Wins the points championship if Leclerc finishes ninth place or worse and Pérez finishes fourth place or worse.

Verstappen could theoretically not win the points championship this season, but given how he has performed this season, it would take a historic meltdown. It’s such a longshot that DraftKings Sportsbook isn’t offering title odds at this point, and hasn’t offered them in nearly three weeks.

Verstappen opened the new year as a +250 favorite on January 1. Heading into the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix in March, his odds had improved to +180. He finished 19th at that race but then won the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix and his odds improved to -110. He failed to finish the Australian Grand Prix and saw his odds slip to +250. However, after securing three straight wins after that, his odds improved to -180. They moved to -660 after his French Grand Prix win and sat at -11000 on September 11th, when he won the Italian Grand Prix. His odds have since been off the board as he wraps up the title.