F1 practice live stream: How to watch Singapore Grand Prix practice online on Friday, Saturday

We go over how you can watch F1 practice runs for the Singapore Grand Prix in Singapore via live stream.

By David Fucillo
Cars drive along the road used for the race track for the upcoming Formula One Singapore Grand Prix night race at the Marina Bay Street Circuit in Singapore on September 27, 2022. Photo by ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP via Getty Images

Formula One racing is in Singapore this weekend for the 2022 Singapore Grand Prix. The F1 race is scheduled to run on Sunday at 8 a.m. ET with qualifying running at 9 a.m. on Saturday. Prior to those two events, the drivers will have three practice runs you can watch. The first two practice runs are on Friday at 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. The third practice run is Saturday at 9 a.m.

On Friday, the first practice will air on ESPN2 and the second practice will air on ESPNU. On Saturday, the third practice will air on ESPN2. All F1 events this weekend will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Singapore Grand Prix weekend.

Ahead of the practice sessions, Max Verstappen is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook with -190 odds. He’s followed by Charles Leclerc (+450), Lewis Hamilton (+850), Carlos Sainz (+1000), and Sergio Perez (+1200).

How to watch practice for the Singapore Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, September 30, 6 a.m. ET
Practice 2: Friday, September 30, 9 a.m. ET
Practice 3: Saturday, October 1, 6 a.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN2/ESPNU
Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list

2022 Singapore Grand Prix entry list

Pos Driver Car #
Pos Driver Car #
1 Alexander Albon 23
2 Carlos Sainz 55
3 Charles Leclerc 16
4 Daniel Ricciardo 3
5 Estaban Ocon 31
6 Fernando Alonso 14
7 George Russell 63
8 Kevin Magnussen 20
9 Lance Stroll 18
10 Lando Norris 4
11 Lewis Hamilton 44
12 Max Verstappen 1
13 Mick Schumacher 47
14 Nicholas Latifi 6
15 Pierre Gasly 10
16 Sebastian Vettel 5
17 Sergio Pérez 11
18 Valterri Bottas 77
19 Yuki Tsunoda 22
20 Zhou Guanyu 24

