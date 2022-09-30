F1 practice live stream: How to watch Singapore Grand Prix practice online on Friday, Saturday

Formula One racing is in Singapore this weekend for the 2022 Singapore Grand Prix. The F1 race is scheduled to run on Sunday at 8 a.m. ET with qualifying running at 9 a.m. on Saturday. Prior to those two events, the drivers will have three practice runs you can watch. The first two practice runs are on Friday at 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. The third practice run is Saturday at 9 a.m.

On Friday, the first practice will air on ESPN2 and the second practice will air on ESPNU. On Saturday, the third practice will air on ESPN2. All F1 events this weekend will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Singapore Grand Prix weekend.

Ahead of the practice sessions, Max Verstappen is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook with -190 odds. He’s followed by Charles Leclerc (+450), Lewis Hamilton (+850), Carlos Sainz (+1000), and Sergio Perez (+1200).

How to watch practice for the Singapore Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, September 30, 6 a.m. ET

Practice 2: Friday, September 30, 9 a.m. ET

Practice 3: Saturday, October 1, 6 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2/ESPNU

Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list