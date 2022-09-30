Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen: Picks, predictions, how to watch Bundesliga match

Bundesliga play heads into Matchday 8 this weekend, and the action kicks off with Bayern Munich taking on Bayer Leverkusen on Friday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. ET from Allianz Arena in Munich.

Bayern Munich is coming off a 1-0 upset loss to Augsburg in Matchday 7 as the Bundesliga giants now find themselves in fifth place in the league with just 12 points. They’ve failed to log a single win in their last four outings in league play, finishing with three draws and a loss as they’ve been navigating a busy schedule with Champions League fixtures in September.

Friday afternoon’s match can be watched via livestream on ESPN+.

Bayern Munich v. Bayer Leverkusen

Date: Friday, September 30

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: None

Live stream: ESPN+

Odds, picks & predictions

Bayern Munich: -310

Draw: +475

Bayer Leverkusen: +600

Moneyline pick: Bayern Munich -310

Despite the 32-time Bundesliga champions sitting in the middle of a four-game winless skid, Bayern Munich should be able to pull off a positive result against Leverkusen, who sit in 15th place with just five points on the season. Bayern have won both of their Champions League matches so far, with 2-0 wins over Inter Milan and Barcelona. It’s clear they’ve put a priority on UCL and have let their Bundesliga campaign take somewhat of a hit for the time being.

Bayer Leverkusen haven’t logged a win over Munich since 2019, when they won two in a row. They saw a 3-1 victory in February of 2019, while adding a 2-1 win early in the next season in November 2019. In six meetings since then, Bayern Munich has come out on top in five, with the only non-victory coming in their last meeting at the end of the 2021-22 season, when Leverkusen held them to a 1-1 draw.

Bayern Munich will look to get back on track with a win Friday afternoon, as the likes of Jamal Musiala and Sadio Mane hope to add to their scoring totals. Musiala leads the team with four goals and one assists while Mane has just three goals on the season thus far. It should be a very lopsided affair, so back the home side in this one.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.