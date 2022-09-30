Tulane vs. Houston start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 5 game

The Tulane Green Wave and Houston Cougars meet up in Week 5 at TDECU Stadium in Houston, Texas on Friday night. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN.

Tulane comes into this game off its first loss of the season, falling in a rivalry matchup to Southern Miss. It was a bit shocking of a loss, especially after toppling Kansas State on the road the previous week. Still the Wave are a good team, giving up an average of just under 12 points per game on the season. Their offense is led by QB Michael Pratt, with that group scoring over 30 points per outing.

The Cougars might be one of the most shocking teams of the 2022 campaign so far, but not for positive reasons. Houston was getting a lot of hype before the season began, with several people predicting an undefeated record and an easy road AAC title game appearance. That’s still in play with AAC play starting this week against the Wave, but they’ve looked rough so far. The Coogs boast a 2-2 record, with narrow wins over UTSA and Rice and losses to Kansas and Texas Tech. Though they keep every game close, with all but the Kansas game being decided by seven points or less.

Houston comes into this one as a 2.5-point favorite and are -140 on the moneyline. The point total is set at 55 and Tulane’s moneyline odds are +120.