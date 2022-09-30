15 Washington vs. UCLA start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 5 game

The No. 15 Washington Huskies and UCLA Bruins meet up in Week 5 at the Rose Bowl on Friday night. Kickoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN.

Washington has looked very good so far this season, particularly on offense. Indiana transfer Michael Penix Jr. is leading the charge for the Huskies offense, which is averaging 44 points per game through the first four weeks. They toppled a ranked Michigan State squad and have been cruising through every other opponent on their schedule so far.

The Bruins are undefeated too, but haven’t been as convincing as Washington. They have Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who is a wonderful quarterback, leading the offense to put up 45 points in all but one game this season. Though they’re arguably lucky to be 4-0 after finding a way to win a game over South Alabama on a debatable decision by the Jags coaching staff for a fake field goal. It wasn’t converted and the Jaguars lost by a single point.

Washington is a 2.5-point favorite heading into this contest and are going off on the moneyline at -145. The Bruins are on the moneyline at +125 and the point total is 64.5.