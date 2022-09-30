Tulane vs. Houston: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 5

The Tulane Green Wave and Houston Cougars meet up in Week 5 at TDECU Stadium in Houston, Texas. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. Both programs will play their first conference game on Friday night, looking to get off to a hot start.

Houston (2-2, 0-0 AAC) followed consecutive losses to the Texas Tech Red Raiders and Kansas Jayhawks with a tight win over the Rice Owls 34-27 last weekend as Clayton Tune and Nathaniel Dell connected on seven receptions for 134 yards and a touchdown. Tulane (3-1, 0-0 AAC) followed up an upset win over the Kansas State Wildcats with a letdown loss to the Southern Miss Golden Eagles, though Tyjae Spears rushed for 114 yards and two touchdowns on 22 attempts.

Houston is a 2.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -140 moneylie odds, making Tulane a +120 underdog. The over/under is set at 55.

Tulane vs. Houston

Date: Friday, September 30

Start time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.