15 Washington Huskies vs. UCLA Bruins: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 5

The #15 Washington Huskies and UCLA Bruins meet up in Week 5 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Kickoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. Washington has been among the best surprises of the 2022 college football season and will look to keep the success rolling on the road against a UCLA team that is also unbeaten through four games.

Washington (4-0, 1-0 Pac-12) looked impressive in consecutive home victories over the Michigan State Spartans and Stanford Cardinal as Michael Penix Jr. threw for 309 yards and two touchdowns in a 40-22 win over Stanford. UCLA (4-0, 1-0 Pac-12) gained 515 yards in last week’s 45-17 road win over the Colorado Buffaloes behind Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s 234 passing yards and two touchdowns, while Zach Charbonnet rushed for 104 yards and three score on just nine carries.

Washington is a 2.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -145 moneyline odds, making UCLA a +125 underdog. The over/under is set at 64.5.

Washington vs. UCLA

Date: Friday, September 30

Start time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.