Breaking down cut line for the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship

The PGA TOUR tees off the second round of the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship on Friday at 8:00 a.m. ET, and a couple of players in search of their first PGA TOUR win in Davis Riley and Will Gordon share the lead at -6 after 18 holes.

The first trios tee off on Friday at 8:00 a.m. ET, with the afternoon groups beginning 12:55 p.m. ET. It should be about 2:00 p.m. before we have a solid idea of what the final cut line should be, but many participants will know they’re heading home after holing out on 18.

How is the cut line determined?

The cut line at 36 holes is the top 65 players plus those tied at the end of that group.

What is the projected cut line for the Sanderson Farms as of now?

Right now 87 players are at even par or better, and with conditions appearing to be favorable, it seems like -1 is the most likely result as the number for now.

Who is not projected to make the cut?

We’re not sure how Joseph Hanko qualified for this week’s event (Monday qualies?), but he went out in 40 and came home in 44 for a +12. Let’s hope he gets to keep a courtesy car through the weekend.

Chad Ramey won on TOUR last year, but he opened +5 against a pretty soft field. Jason Dufner is also on that same score of 77 after the first round, and they’ll both have plenty of work to do to play the weekend.