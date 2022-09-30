NASCAR odds: Breaking down opening lines for Sunday’s YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

NASCAR is headed to Talladega Superspeedway for the second time this year as the playoffs heat up in each circuit. The Cup Series continues the round of 12 with the YellaWood 500. The green flag drops at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday with NBC broadcasting the race.

This race is wide open with six different drivers tied for the best odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. William Byron, Ryan Blaney, Kyle Larson, Joey Logan, Denny Hamlin, and Chase Elliott are all +1200 to win the race. Tyler Reddick won last week’s AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 in Texas and is +1500 to win a second straight race.

Bubba Wallace is the defending champion of this race and Ross Chastain claimed the checkered flag earlier year at Talladega when he won the GEICO 500. Wallace is +1800 to win the race and Chastain is +1500.

One notable piece of news is that Alex Bowman has withdrawn from the race due to concussion symptoms. He was installed at +2000 to win.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s YellaWood 500.