NASCAR odds: Breaking down opening lines for Sunday’s YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

We go over the opening odds for this Sunday’s YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.

By DKNation Staff
A general view of racing from the grandstands during the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 24, 2022 in Talladega, Alabama. Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

NASCAR is headed to Talladega Superspeedway for the second time this year as the playoffs heat up in each circuit. The Cup Series continues the round of 12 with the YellaWood 500. The green flag drops at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday with NBC broadcasting the race.

This race is wide open with six different drivers tied for the best odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. William Byron, Ryan Blaney, Kyle Larson, Joey Logan, Denny Hamlin, and Chase Elliott are all +1200 to win the race. Tyler Reddick won last week’s AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 in Texas and is +1500 to win a second straight race.

Bubba Wallace is the defending champion of this race and Ross Chastain claimed the checkered flag earlier year at Talladega when he won the GEICO 500. Wallace is +1800 to win the race and Chastain is +1500.

One notable piece of news is that Alex Bowman has withdrawn from the race due to concussion symptoms. He was installed at +2000 to win.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s YellaWood 500.

2022 YellaWood 500 odds

Driver Winner Top 3 Top 5
Driver Winner Top 3 Top 5
William Byron +1200 +400 +220
Ryan Blaney +1200 +400 +220
Kyle Larson +1200 +400 +220
Joey Logano +1200 +400 +220
Denny Hamlin +1200 +400 +220
Chase Elliott +1200 +350 +200
Tyler Reddick +1500 +425 +250
Ross Chastain +1500 +425 +250
Austin Cindric +1500 +425 +250
Kyle Busch +1800 +550 +300
Christopher Bell +1800 +550 +250
Bubba Wallace +1800 +550 +250
Martin Truex Jr. +2000 +600 +300
Kevin Harvick +2000 +600 +300
Brad Keselowski +2000 +600 +300
Daniel Suarez +2500 +700 +350
Austin Dillon +2500 +700 +350
Erik Jones +3000 +800 +400
Chris Buescher +3000 +800 +400
Chase Briscoe +3000 +900 +400
Aric Almirola +3000 +900 +400
Michael McDowell +4000 +1100 +500
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +4000 +1100 +500
Ty Gibbs +5000 +1500 +650
Justin Haley +5000 +1500 +650
Cole Custer +7500 +2000 +1000
Noah Gragson +10000 +2500 +1200
Corey Lajoie +10000 +2500 +1200
Daniel Hemric +10000 +2500 +1200
Todd Gilliland +15000 +3000 +1500
Ty Dillon +15000 +3000 +1500
Harrison Burton +15000 +3000 +1500
Landon Cassill +50000 +10000 +5000
J.J. Yeley +50000 +10000 +5000
Cody Ware +50000 +10000 +5000
B.J. McLeod +50000 +10000 +5000

