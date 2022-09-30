NASCAR schedule for Talladega Superspeedway in October

NASCAR is in the thick of its three playoff schedules and this weekend brings the latest races in a return to Talladega Superspeedway. The historic track hosts NASCAR races in late April and then again at the start of October.

The weekend opens with the Truck Series and Xfinity Series running qualifying on Friday. Both then run their races on Sunday after Cup Series qualifying. The Cup Series wraps the weekend on Sunday with its race. The full list of events are below along with start times and television and streaming information.

The Cup Series runs the YellaWood 500 on Sunday with the green flag dropping at 2 p.m. ET on NBC. We have six different drivers tied in odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. That group includes William Byron, Ryan Blaney, Kyle Larson, Joey Logan, Denny Hamlin, and Chase Elliott, all of whom are +1200 to win.

The Xfinity Series is running the Sparks 300 on Saturday with the green flag dropping at 4 p.m. ET on USA Network. Noah Gragson is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook with +700 odds. Ty Gibbs, Trevor Bayne, Austin Hill, and A.J. Allmendinger follow with each at +800.

The NASCAR Truck Series continues its playoff slate with the Chevy Silverado 250, which runs on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET on FS1. John H. Nemechek is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook with +800 odds. He’s followed by Corey Heim, Chandler Smith, Zane Smith, and Ryan Preece all at +900.

Here’s a look at the Talladega schedule this weekend. All times below are ET.

Friday, September 30

3:30 p.m. — Qualifying, Truck Series — NO TV

3:30 p.m. — Qualifying, Xfinity Series — USA, USA Network, NBC Sports Live

Saturday, October 1

10:30 a.m. — Qualifying, Cup Series — NBC Sports Live

12:30 p.m. — Chevy Silverado 250, Truck Series — FS1, Fox Sports

4:00 p.m. — Sparks 300, Xfinity Series — USA, USA Network, NBC Sports Live

Sunday, October 2

2:00 p.m. — YellaWood 500, Cup Series — NBC, NBC Sports Live