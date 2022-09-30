How to watch WWE Smackdown via live stream, what to watch for September 30 episode

WWE Friday Night Smackdown returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, MB.

The company continues to march through western and central Canada this week as we sit just eight days from the Extreme Rules pay-per-view in Philadelphia. Tonight’s show has a few matches already announced as they start to wind down the build towards the premium live event.

How to watch Friday Night Smackdown

Date: Friday, September 30

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: Fox

Live stream: Fox Live or Fox Now App

What to watch on Friday Night Smackdown

The Bloodline reigned supreme during last week’s show as the Usos successfully defended the undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship in the main event. The difference maker came late in the match when Imperium attacked the Butch and Ridge Holland on the outside, allowing for the champs to pick up the victory shortly afterwards. With Gunther and Sheamus set to clash once again for the Intercontinental Championship next Friday, we’ll no doubt see these two hard hitting teams go to war tonight.

Speaking of the Bloodline, the best story going in the company right now is the continuing involvement of Sami Zayn with the group. Last week, undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns teased that he was upset with Zayn and demanded that he take off his Bloodline shirt. That was before revealing that he had an “Honorary Uce” t-shirt made for him, sending Zayn into a fit of unbelievable joy. We’ll see how this story continues to progress tonight as Zayn and Solo Sikoa take on Ricochet and Madcap Moss in tag team action.

Just eight days before her ladder match with Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair at Extreme Rules, Bayley will step in the ring when going one-on-one with Shotzi. Shotzi has joined the growing coalition of Raw and Smackdown superstars who are already fed up with Damage Control and saved Raquel Rodriguez from a beat down on last week’s show. There’s rumors that with this face turn, Shotzi will be getting her tank from NXT back and we’ll see of that’s the case tonight.

Also on the show, Hit Row will face Los Letharios and we’ll get more build towards the Extreme Rules match between Smackdown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey.