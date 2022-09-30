Breaking down the weather forecast for YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

NASCAR is back at the Talladega Superspeedway to open October. The Cup Series and Xfinity Series each ran a race at the legendary Alabama track in April, but this time around all three circuits will run races as they continue their playoff schedules.

It should be a great weekend of weather for NASCAR. Qualifying runs during the day on Friday and Saturday, and it will get into the high 70s with little to no chance of rain. The Xfinity and Truck races run on Saturday while the Cup race is Saturday afternoon, and again, rain is not expected.

Below we’ll take a look at the weather projected for the Talladega Superspeedway this weekend in Lincoln, Alabama, with info courtesy of AccuWeather. As always with the weather, forecasts are all tentative.

Friday, September 30

Hi 78°, Low 51°: Partly cloudy, winds gradually subsiding, no precipitation

3:30 p.m. — Truck Series qualifying

5:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying

Saturday, October 1

Hi 78°, Low 54°: Cloudy, 12% chance of rain

10:30 a.m. — Cup Series qualifying

12:30 p.m. — Truck Series Chevy Silverado 250 (64 laps, 157.376 miles)

4 p.m. — Xfinity Series Sparks 300 (113 laps, 300.58 miles)

Sunday, October 2

Hi 70°, Low 53°: Pleasant with clouds and sun, 16% chance of rain

2 p.m. — Cup Series YellaWood 500 (188 laps, 500.08 miles)