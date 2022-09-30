Friday Night Smackdown preview: Three questions heading into September 30 episode

WWE Friday Night Smackdown comes live from the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, MB, tonight as the company continues the march towards Extreme Rules in just eight days.

Whether it’s an extremely important episode or a completely throwaway show that will be forgotten about in two weeks, there are always questions that surround each edition of Friday Night Smackdown. I’ll ask a few pertaining to tonight’s episode.

Will Imperium and the Brawling Brutes brawl tonight?

Yes, the answer is always yes to these two teams fighting,

The Bloodline reigned supreme during last week’s show as the Usos successfully defended the undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship in the main event. The difference maker came late in the match when Imperium attacked the Butch and Ridge Holland on the outside, allowing for the champs to pick up the victory shortly afterwards. With Gunther and Sheamus set to clash once again for the Intercontinental Championship next Friday, we’ll no doubt see these two hard hitting teams go to war tonight.

What’s next for the Sami Zayn and Bloodline storyline?

The best story going in the company right now is the continuing involvement of Sami Zayn with the group. Last week, undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns teased that he was upset with Zayn and demanded that he take off his Bloodline shirt. That was before revealing that he had an “Honorary Uce” t-shirt made for him, sending Zayn into a fit of unbelievable joy. Zayn and Solo Sikoa are set to take on Ricochet and Madcap Moss in tag team action tonight.

This story has been fascinating considering that the Bloodline continue to manipulate and string Zayn along before inevitably beating him down. We’ll see what ridiculous thing they do next.

How will Ronda Rousey respond to Liv Morgan?

Smackdown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan is set to defend her title against Ronda Rousey in an Extreme Rules match next Saturday at Extreme Rules. To show off her extreme credentials, Morgan put Lacey Evans through a table last Friday night.

So how will Rousey try to one up that tonight? Which poor women on the Smackdown women’s roster will suffer who wrath? We’ll find out.