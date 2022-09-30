 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Sparks 300 Xfinity series race via live stream

We go over how you can watch NASCAR’s Sparks 300 qualifying on Friday at Talladega Superspeedway via live stream.

By mike.turay1
A general view of racing during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 23, 2022 in Talladega, Alabama. Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

NASCAR’s Xfinity Series continues its 2022 playoff race with 12 drivers in the field attempting to qualify for the round of eight. The next race in the playoff schedule is the Sparks 300 at Talladega Superspeedway.

The race runs on Saturday, October 1, but qualifying takes place on Friday at 5:30 p.m. ET. The event will air on USA Network and a live stream will be available at USANetwork.com and through NBC Sports Live. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream qualifying.

Friday’s qualifying format features two rounds. The first round will see every driver get one lap to put up their fastest time. The ten fastest will advance to the second round to run one lap apiece for the pole position.

Noah Gragson comes into qualifying as the favorite to win Saturday’s race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at +700 and is followed by Ty Gibbs, Trevor Bayne, Austin Hill, and A.J. Allmendinger at +800. A year ago, Justin Allgaier claimed the pole position in this race and Brandon Brown won it. Allgaier is +1000 to win and Brown is +4000.

How to watch qualifying for the Sparks 300

Date: Friday, September 30
Time: 5:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: USA
Live stream: USA Network

2022 Sparks 300 entry list

Pos. Driver Car # Time

1 Sam Mayer 1
2 Blaine Perkins 2
3 Sheldon Creed 2
4 Bayley Currey 4
5 Matt Mills 5
6 Ryan Vargas 6
7 Joe Graf, Jr. 7
8 Justin Allgaier 7
9 David Starr 8
10 Josh Berry 8
11 Noah Gragson 9
12 Landon Cassill 10
13 Daniel Hemric 11
14 Timmy Hill 13
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Trevor Bayne 18
17 Brandon Jones 19
18 Austin Hill 21
19 Anthony Alfredo 23
20 Joe Nemechek 24
21 Derek Griffith 26
22 Jeb Burton 27
23 Myatt Snider 31
24 Jesse Iwuji 34
25 Joey Gase 35
26 Josh Williams 36
27 C.J. McLaughlin 38
28 Ryan Sieg 39
29 Howie DiSavino III 44
30 Caesar Bacarella 45
31 Mike Harmon 47
32 Parker Kligerman 48
33 Jeremy Clements 51
34 Jeffrey Earnhardt 53
35 Ty Gibbs 54
36 J.J. Yeley 66
37 Brandon Brown 68
38 Ronnie Bassett, Jr. 77
39 B.J. McLeod 78
40 Mason Massey 91
41 Riley Herbst 98

