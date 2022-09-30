How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Sparks 300 Xfinity series race via live stream

NASCAR’s Xfinity Series continues its 2022 playoff race with 12 drivers in the field attempting to qualify for the round of eight. The next race in the playoff schedule is the Sparks 300 at Talladega Superspeedway.

The race runs on Saturday, October 1, but qualifying takes place on Friday at 5:30 p.m. ET. The event will air on USA Network and a live stream will be available at USANetwork.com and through NBC Sports Live. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream qualifying.

Friday’s qualifying format features two rounds. The first round will see every driver get one lap to put up their fastest time. The ten fastest will advance to the second round to run one lap apiece for the pole position.

Noah Gragson comes into qualifying as the favorite to win Saturday’s race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at +700 and is followed by Ty Gibbs, Trevor Bayne, Austin Hill, and A.J. Allmendinger at +800. A year ago, Justin Allgaier claimed the pole position in this race and Brandon Brown won it. Allgaier is +1000 to win and Brown is +4000.

How to watch qualifying for the Sparks 300

Date: Friday, September 30

Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: USA

Live stream: USA Network