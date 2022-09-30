NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Sparks 300 Xfinity series race

NASCAR is back at Talladega Superspeedway and the Xfinity Series will get the late afternoon spotlight to open the weekend. The Sparks 300 race continues the playoff schedule for 12 Xfinity drivers. The race is scheduled for Saturday at 4 p.m. ET while qualifying will take place Friday at 5:30 p.m. Both events are airing on USA Network.

Qualifying will feature each driver running one lap to put up the fastest time. The ten fastest drivers will advance to the second round of qualifying to compete for the pole position. The rest of the starting lineup will be determined by qualifying time.

Noah Gragson is the pre-qualifying favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with +700 odds. Ty Gibbs, Trevor Bayne, Austin Hill, and A.J. Allmendinger follow at +800. Defending race champ Justin Allgaier is +1000 and tied with Josh Berry.

Here is the full entry list for Friday Xfinity Series qualifying at Talladega. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.