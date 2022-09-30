 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Sparks 300 Xfinity series race

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Friday’s Sparks 300 at Talladega Superspeedway.

By DKNation Staff
A general view of racing during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Sparks 300 at Talladega Superspeedway on October 02, 2021 in Talladega, Alabama. Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images

NASCAR is back at Talladega Superspeedway and the Xfinity Series will get the late afternoon spotlight to open the weekend. The Sparks 300 race continues the playoff schedule for 12 Xfinity drivers. The race is scheduled for Saturday at 4 p.m. ET while qualifying will take place Friday at 5:30 p.m. Both events are airing on USA Network.

Qualifying will feature each driver running one lap to put up the fastest time. The ten fastest drivers will advance to the second round of qualifying to compete for the pole position. The rest of the starting lineup will be determined by qualifying time.

Noah Gragson is the pre-qualifying favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with +700 odds. Ty Gibbs, Trevor Bayne, Austin Hill, and A.J. Allmendinger follow at +800. Defending race champ Justin Allgaier is +1000 and tied with Josh Berry.

Here is the full entry list for Friday Xfinity Series qualifying at Talladega. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.

2022 Sparks 300 entry list

Pos. Driver Car # Time
Pos. Driver Car # Time
1 Sam Mayer 1
2 Blaine Perkins 2
3 Sheldon Creed 2
4 Bayley Currey 4
5 Matt Mills 5
6 Ryan Vargas 6
7 Joe Graf, Jr. 7
8 Justin Allgaier 7
9 David Starr 8
10 Josh Berry 8
11 Noah Gragson 9
12 Landon Cassill 10
13 Daniel Hemric 11
14 Timmy Hill 13
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Trevor Bayne 18
17 Brandon Jones 19
18 Austin Hill 21
19 Anthony Alfredo 23
20 Joe Nemechek 24
21 Derek Griffith 26
22 Jeb Burton 27
23 Myatt Snider 31
24 Jesse Iwuji 34
25 Joey Gase 35
26 Josh Williams 36
27 C.J. McLaughlin 38
28 Ryan Sieg 39
29 Howie DiSavino III 44
30 Caesar Bacarella 45
31 Mike Harmon 47
32 Parker Kligerman 48
33 Jeremy Clements 51
34 Jeffrey Earnhardt 53
35 Ty Gibbs 54
36 J.J. Yeley 66
37 Brandon Brown 68
38 Ronnie Bassett, Jr. 77
39 B.J. McLeod 78
40 Mason Massey 91
41 Riley Herbst 98

More From DraftKings Nation