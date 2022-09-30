Tulane vs. Houston picks and best bets for Week 5 American Conference matchup

It’s a matchup of two AAC teams that each have an unexpected loss so far this season when the Tulane Green Wave take on the Houston Cougars in the conference opener for both schools.

Both TU head coach Willie Fritz and UH’s Dana Holgorsen could use a victory to appease some fan bases that might be a bit on edge about their presence. But we’ll deep dive both teams here, and make a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Tulane: 50 overall, 59 offense, 51 defense

Houston: 60 overall, 28 offense, 99 defense

Injury update

Tulane

RB Cameron Carroll - questionable (leg)

Houston

RB Brandon Campbell - probable (ankle)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Tulane: 3-1 ATS

Houston: 2-2 ATS

Total

Tulane: Over 1-3

Houston: Over 4-0

Returning Talent from 247Sports

Tulane: 74 overall, 3 offense, 71 defense

Houston: 71 overall, 46 offense, 95 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Houston -2.5

Total: 55

Moneyline: Houston -140, Tulane +120

Opening line: Houston -1

Opening total: 55

Weather



76 degrees, 6 MPH wind, 0% chance of rain

The Pick

Houston -2.5

While Clayton isn’t a world-beater, he’s simply got more weapons at his disposal than Michael Pratt does in this one. And where Houston’s defense lacks is in keeping up with elite speed, which is a spot that the Green Wave lack. UH has had fights on the sidelines, tons of terrible penalties, and looks extremely undisciplined overall. But at home, they still have enough horses to beat a scrappy-but-not-great team at home.

But if this was in New Orleans on a short week, we’d be going the other way of course.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA(select parishes)/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.