Tulane vs. Houston picks and best bets for Week 5 American Conference matchup

It’s a matchup of two AAC teams that each have an unexpected loss so far this season when the Tulane Green Wave take on the Houston Cougars in the conference opener for both schools.
Both TU head coach Willie Fritz and UH’s Dana Holgorsen could use a victory to appease some fan bases that might be a bit on edge about their presence. But we’ll deep dive both teams here, and make a pick for the game!
SP+ Rankings
Tulane: 50 overall, 59 offense, 51 defense
Houston: 60 overall, 28 offense, 99 defense
Injury update
Tulane
RB Cameron Carroll - questionable (leg)
Houston
RB Brandon Campbell - probable (ankle)
ATS/Total
Against The Spread
Tulane: 3-1 ATS
Houston: 2-2 ATS
Total
Tulane: Over 1-3
Houston: Over 4-0
Returning Talent from 247Sports
Tulane: 74 overall, 3 offense, 71 defense
Houston: 71 overall, 46 offense, 95 defense
Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread: Houston -2.5
Total: 55
Moneyline: Houston -140, Tulane +120
Opening line: Houston -1
Opening total: 55
Weather
76 degrees, 6 MPH wind, 0% chance of rain
The Pick
Houston -2.5
While Clayton isn’t a world-beater, he’s simply got more weapons at his disposal than Michael Pratt does in this one. And where Houston’s defense lacks is in keeping up with elite speed, which is a spot that the Green Wave lack. UH has had fights on the sidelines, tons of terrible penalties, and looks extremely undisciplined overall. But at home, they still have enough horses to beat a scrappy-but-not-great team at home.
But if this was in New Orleans on a short week, we’d be going the other way of course.
