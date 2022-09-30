No. 15 Washington vs. UCLA picks and best bets for Week 5 Pac-12 matchup

A battle of two undefeated Pac-12 teams with two of the most veteran quarterbacks in all of college football should make for a great one in the Rose Bowl on Friday night as Michael Penix Jr. and the No. 15 Washington Huskies take on Dorian Thompson-Robinson and the UCLA Bruins.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Washington: 24 overall, 44 offense, 17 defense

UCLA: 19 overall, 12 offense, 39 defense

Injury update

Washington

DL Armon Parker - Questionable (undisclosed)

S Tristan Dunn - Questionable (undisclosed)

UCLA

DL Martin Andrus Jr. - Questionable (leg)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Washington: 4-0 ATS

UCLA: 2-2 ATS

Total

Washington: Over 3-0-1

UCLA: Over 3-1

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Washington: 38 overall, 25 offense, 93 defense

UCLA: 90 overall, 58 offense, 112 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Washington -2.5

Total: 64.5

Moneyline: Washington -145, UCLA +125

Opening line: Washington -2.5

Opening total: 65

Weather

74 degrees, 5 MPH wind, 1% chance of rain

The Pick

UCLA +2.5

If we get the hook and it becomes +3 we’ll actually bet this, but there’s probably never been a better line ever made. The Michael Penix Revival since arriving in Seattle (92-143, 1388 yards, 12 TD’s, 1 INT) has been a joy to watch for a kid that’s been starting college football games since your grandfather was in undergrad. But this will be the first roadie of the year for the Huskies, who struggled at home with a bad Michigan State team.

Yes the Bruins also struggled even more with something called South Alabama at home, but that looked more fluke than fact in front of dozens in Pasadena. Dorian Thompson-Robinson leads what is one of the better-ranked offenses in the game, and at full health they should be ready for a good one at home.

Tomorrow will also be the 41st career game for the Bruins DTR, who is approaching John Wooden’s term of service on the pension plan in Westwood. However by our calculations DTR will be out of eligibility after this season, while somehow Penix can actually come back to school and get what has to be his third doctorate degree if he chooses to return in 2023.