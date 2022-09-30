Rams vs. 49ers: Game picks, best bets for Week 4 Monday Night Football

Week 4 of the NFL season will wrap up on Monday, October 3. This week’s edition of Monday Night Football will see the Los Angeles Rams taking on the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC West battle. Kickoff from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California is set for 8:15 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ESPN.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Rams-49ers in Week 4 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Rams vs. 49ers odds

Spread: 49ers -1.5

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Rams +100, 49ers -120

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Rams +1.5

San Francisco just hasn't found its footing with Jimmy Garoppolo under center. Sure, they were able to beat the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2, but they took a bad 11-10 loss to the Denver Broncos last week. Los Angeles took the L in Week 1 but have responded with two wins in a row that have had them looking more like themselves. Even on the road, I think the Rams cover.

Over/under: Under 42.5

I think this game will go similarly to last week’s Rams game against the Arizona Cardinals. They took the 20-12 win, which would finish significantly below the point total in this game. The 49ers have a decent defense, and if they continue to sputter out of the gate, the under should hit in this game.

Player prop: Tyler Higbee over 4.5 receptions (+110)

The Rams play their best football when they get Higbee involved. Yes, Cooper Kupp will be the king of targets in the passing game, but Higbee has proved reliable. Higbee is coming off a game where he caught all four targets that came his way for 61 yards. On the year, he has 16 receptions for 171 yards and hasn't found the endzone yet, He should tally at least five receptions on Monday night.