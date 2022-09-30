Pick on the Total for the Twins-Tigers game on September 30

The Detroit Tigers and Minnesota Twins have both been eliminated from playoff contention, but both have young cores looking to build momentum entering the 2023 season as the two hook up for a series in Detroit starting on Friday.

Minnesota Twins (-145, 7) vs. Detroit Tigers

The Twins give Joe Ryan the start, who has not been the same pitcher on the road as he has been at home, allowing at least four runs in three of his last four starts with an 8.02 ERA in that span.

Overall this season, Ryan has a a 4.52 ERA since the All-Star break across 12 starts after registering a 2.99 ERA in his first 14 starts of the season with 1.5 home runs per nine innings allowed since the break.

Tyler Alexander will start on the mound for Detroit, entering with a 4.68 ERA with one of the league’s lowest strikeout rates, getting just five strikeouts per nine innings and opponents hitting .274 off of him.

The Tigers bullpen overall this season is eighth in the league in ERA but has struggled since the beginning of August, posting 4.24 ERA, which ranks 19th in that span.

The Tigers have scored at least four runs in five of their last six games and with Alexander having allowed at least three runs in five of his last eight starts, Friday’s clash will kick off the series with some offensive sparks.

The Play: Twins vs. Tigers Over 7

