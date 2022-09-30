Portland Marathon 2022: Start time, course map, live stream, prize money for winners

The 2022 Portland Marathon will take place on Sunday, October 2. The action will get started at 7:10 a.m. PT which is 10:10 a.m. ET for reference. Runners will cross four bridges, and the race will start and finish in downtown Portland, Oregon.

Start time

The 2022 Portland Marathon will begin bright and early at 7:10 a.m. PT. Runners can begin lining up at 6:40 a.m. PT.

How to watch

The only way to catch the Portland Marathon will be in person. There is ample information on viewing the action in the course guide here. When it comes to the race course, the basic rule is that you can’t spectate on the bridges, but the majority of the course is open to cheer on runners.

Course map

Info about this course can be found here. The race will begin at the intersection of Naito Parkway and Salmon Street near Waterfront Park. The race will also finish here as marathon runners will weave through downtown Portland and across four bridges.

Weather

At AccuWeather, the weather forecast looks favorable for race day. There will be a high of 84 and a low of 54. The weather description reads “very warm with plenty of sun.” There is a 1% chance of rain, and the wind isn't expected to be much of a factor. It is predicted that the wind will be NNW at 6mph and will gust up to 8 mph.

Prize money

There isn't any prize money associated with the Portland Marathon.

Who won the last race?

Matt Spear won the 2021 Portland Marathon on October 3, 2021 in 2:28:47. He was followed by Vincent Hamilton (2:31:08) and Nick Welch (2:31:15), who rounded out the top three finishers.

Kari Hamilton had the fastest time for a female participant, finishing in 2:53:37. Kristin Baker (2:57:29) and Rachele Biltoft (2:59:12) finished second and third, respectively.