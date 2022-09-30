Twin Cities Marathon 2022: Start time, course map, live stream, prize money for winners

This weekend will see the 40th anniversary of the Twin Cities Marathon. The 2022 Twin Cities Marathon will be held on Sunday, October 2 at 8 a.m. CT. For reference, this would be 9 a.m. ET. The official participant guide for the marathon can be found here.

Start time

The action will get started at 8:00 a.m. CT. The race will take competitors from Minneapolis to St. Paul.

How to watch

The only way to catch the action of the Twin Cities Marathon will be in person. If you are interested in tracking the progress of a specific runner, you can download the Marathon Weekend App on Google Play or iTunes.

Course map

The course will weave competitors from downtown Minneapolis to the State Capitol. A mile-by-mile guide can be found here, and it has helpful tips for how to approach the course.

A map of the official course can be found here.

Weather

At AccuWeather, it looks like it will be a good race day on Sunday. The high is projected to be 71, and the low is predicted to be 55. The weather description reads “mostly sunny and pleasant,” and there is a 3% chance of rain. The wind is expected to blow SE at 8 mph and 15 mph wind gusts.

Prize money

There is a lot of prize money up for grabs. For the Open Men and Open Women divisions, there will be $5,000 awarded to first place, $3,000 awarded to second, $2,000 to third, $1,500 to fourth and $1,000 to fifth place. The top three finishers in the Minnesota Masters Men and Women’s divisions will receive some form of prize money up to $500. More information can be found on page 66 (men) and page 78 (women) of this document.

Who won the last race?

Mohamed Hrezi finished first in the 2021 Twin Cities Marathon with a time of 2:15:22. He was followed by Charlie Lawrence (2:20:13) and Mohammed Bati (2:21:22). Naomi Fulton was the fastest female runner and finished in 2:45:55. Molly Eastman (2:50:36) and Bailey Ness (2:51:10) finished in second and third place, respectively.