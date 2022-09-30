SMU vs. UCF moved to Wednesday night in Oviedo

The SMU Mustangs were originally scheduled to face the Central Florida Knights on Saturday, October 1 in the conference opener for both teams. That was moved to Sunday, October 2 out of an abundance of caution following Hurricane Ian, and now the game has been moved yet again to the night of Wednesday, October 5.

That’s according to Pete Thamel of ESPN.

Source: UCF’s home game against SMU will be moved to Wednesday Oct. 5 because of Hurricane Ian. Both schools have a bye next weekend. The game will be played Wednesday night. It had been re-scheduled for Sunday. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 30, 2022

Hurricane Ian entered Florida on the southwest coastline in the Gulf of Mexico and moved through the state, hitting the Orlando area last Wednesday night leaving widespread flooding, structural damage and hundreds of thousands of residents without power.

The UCF campus is closed through the weekend.

UCF (3-1, 0-0) is a three-point favorite over SMU (2-2, 0-0) at DraftKings Sportsbook in the American Conference for both teams. The Knights are -155 on the moneyline. The point total is set at 64.5 and SMU is +135 on the moneyline.