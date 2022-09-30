 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

SMU vs. UCF moved to Wednesday night in Oviedo

The Mustangs and Knights will be the first true midweek game of the 2022 FBS season thanks to Hurricane Ian.

By Collin Sherwin Updated
UCF Knights defensive tackle Ricky Barber celebrates after sacking Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Jeff Sims during the second half at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

The SMU Mustangs were originally scheduled to face the Central Florida Knights on Saturday, October 1 in the conference opener for both teams. That was moved to Sunday, October 2 out of an abundance of caution following Hurricane Ian, and now the game has been moved yet again to the night of Wednesday, October 5.

That’s according to Pete Thamel of ESPN.

Hurricane Ian entered Florida on the southwest coastline in the Gulf of Mexico and moved through the state, hitting the Orlando area last Wednesday night leaving widespread flooding, structural damage and hundreds of thousands of residents without power.

The UCF campus is closed through the weekend.

UCF (3-1, 0-0) is a three-point favorite over SMU (2-2, 0-0) at DraftKings Sportsbook in the American Conference for both teams. The Knights are -155 on the moneyline. The point total is set at 64.5 and SMU is +135 on the moneyline.

More From DraftKings Nation