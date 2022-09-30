Who is David Montgomery’s backup for fantasy football?

The Chicago Bears got some bad news on RB David Montgomery heading into Week 4 vs. the New York Giants. Chicago will be without the starting RB due to an ankle/knee issue. The Bears have a handful of players banged up but are in good shape at 2-1 this season. The Giants present a tougher task than initially thought. Let’s look at who will step up for Montgomery and who you can look to add if you need a replacement.

David Montgomery RB backup

Backup: Khalil Herbert

3rd string: Trestan Ebner

Herbert wasn’t even really the backup to Montgomery, it was becoming more of a 1A, 1B situation in Chicago. Herbert went off for 157 yards on 20 carries and two TDs in a 23-20 win over the Houston Texans last week. So far in three games, Herbert is among the top backs in the NFL with 33 carries for 240 yards (7.3 yards per carry). He only has four receptions in three games, but that could increase with Montgomery out.

Ebner could become a factor, but for now, we should operate on the idea that Herbert will get the bulk of the touches. Ebner could be used more in short yardage situations. The Baylor product has a bit more size than Herbert, who is 5’9” and just over 200 lbs. There’s also a reason to use Ebner to preserve Herbert. The last thing the Bears need is to overwork Herbert and watch him head to the injured list.

Despite that last thought, Herbert is your guy this week and any weeks Montgomery is out. Herbert has RB1 upside and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him go for another big game against the Giants.

Waiver wire options

If you don’t have Herbert, Ebner isn’t a bad punt play if he does get some snaps. He should be available on more waiver wires. If you don’t have either, you won’t have many options. Mark Ingram isn’t a bad play. The Saints will be missing QB Jameis Winston and top WR Michael Thomas, so you’d think they run the ball a bunch against the Vikings with Andy Dalton starting. Rex Burkhead, Isiah Pacheco and Dontrell Hilliard are also OK pickups with some upside for PPR.