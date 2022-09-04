Andy Ruiz vs. Luis Ortiz : Live updates, round-by-round scoring, winner

Boxing fans get a rare Sunday evening card with the heavyweight division in the spotlight. Andy Ruiz and Luis Ortiz are facing off at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on a FOX PPV. You can purchase the fight on TV or you can watch a live stream at FITE TV and PPV.com.

The preliminary card gets underway at 7 p.m. ET on FS1 and FOX will air an 8 p.m. fight. The main card gets going on PPV at 9 p.m. and the main event is expected to start between 11 p.m. and midnight.

Ruiz comes into the bout with a 34-2 record and having briefly held the heavyweight title. Ruiz stunned Anthony Joshua in June 2019 when he claimed a seventh-round TKO to win the WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO titles. Joshua avenged the loss the following December with a unanimous decision victory. Ruiz returned to the ring in May 2021 and won a unanimous decision over Chris Arreola.

Ortiz is 33-2 and has twice gotten a shot at the WBC title, with both fights coming against Deontay Wilder. Ortiz was stopped in the tenth round via TKO in March 2018 and then was knocked out in the seventh round in November 2019. Since that second loss, he knocked out Alexander Flores in the first round in November 2020 and won a sixth round TKO over Charles Martin in January 2022.

Ruiz comes into the bout as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is a -400 favorite while Ortiz is a +290 underdog. The favored fight outcome is Ruiz by stoppage at -135. A Ruiz decision follows at +260. An Ortiz stoppage is +550 and a decision is +700.

