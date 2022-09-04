Opening odds for Week 2 of 2022 college football season

Despite Week 1 of college football not being over yet as Florida State and LSU play on Sunday night and Clemson takes on Georgia Tech on Monday, we’ve still got new lines for the upcoming weekend of college football.

Alabama will visit Texas as new Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers gets put to the ultimate test in front of a home crowd. The Crimson Tide opened as 18-point favorites. We have a top-25 matchup in BYU-Baylor, with the Cougars favored by 1.5. Tennessee-Pittsburgh also promises to be interesting — the unranked Vols were five-point favorites when the books opened despite the Panthers having home field advantage.

Here are all the latest opening lines for Week 2 of the 2022 college football season at opening from Circa Sports.

No. 1 Alabama vs. Texas

Point spread: Alabama -18

Point total: 59.5

Arkansas State vs. No. 2 Ohio State

Point spread: OSU -44

Point total: 68.5

Samford vs. No. 3 Georgia

Point spread: N/A

Point total: N/A

Marshall vs. No. 5 Notre Dame

Point spread: ND -18

Point total: 55.5

App State vs. No. 6 Texas A&M

Point spread: TAMU -15

Point total: 49.5

Southern Utah vs. No. 7 Utah

Point spread: N/A

Point total: N/A

Hawai’i vs. No. 8 Michigan

Point spread: Michigan -46

Point total: 65.5

Kent State vs. No. 9 Oklahoma

Point spread: Oklahoma -29

Point total: 70.5

No. 10 Baylor vs. No. 25 BYU

Point spread: Baylor -1.5

Point total: 52.5

Eastern Washington vs. No. 11 Oregon

Point spread: N/A

Point total: N/A

Point spread: OSU -10

Point total: 56

Charleston Southern vs. No. 13 North Carolina State

Point spread: N/A

Point total: N/A

No. 14 USC vs. Stanford

Point spread: USC -12

Point total: 63.5

Akron vs. No. 15 Michigan State

Point spread: MSU -34

Point total: 56

Southern Miss vs. No. 16 Miami

Point spread: Miami -26

Point total: 56.5

Tennessee vs. No. 17 Pittsburgh

Point spread: Tennessee -5

Point total: 68.5

Washington State vs. No. 18 Wisconsin

Point spread: Wisconsin -15

Point total: 46.5

South Carolina vs. No. 19 Arkansas

Point spread: Arkansas -8

Point total: 52

No. 20 Kentucky vs. Florida

Point spread: Florida -7

Point total: 51

Central Arkansas vs. No. 21 Ole Miss

Point spread: N/A

Point total: N/A

No. 22 Wake Forest vs. Vanderbilt

Point spread: Wake Forest -6.5

Point total: 64.5

Kennesaw State vs. No. 23 Cincinnati

Point spread: N/A

Point total: N/A

No. 24 Houston vs. Texas Tech

Point spread: Texas Tech -2

Point total: 66.5

