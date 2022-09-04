Opening odds for Week 2 of 2022 college football season

Despite Week 1 of college football not being over yet as Florida State and LSU play on Sunday night and Clemson takes on Georgia Tech on Monday, we’ve still got new lines for the upcoming weekend of college football.
Alabama will visit Texas as new Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers gets put to the ultimate test in front of a home crowd. The Crimson Tide opened as 18-point favorites. We have a top-25 matchup in BYU-Baylor, with the Cougars favored by 1.5. Tennessee-Pittsburgh also promises to be interesting — the unranked Vols were five-point favorites when the books opened despite the Panthers having home field advantage.
Here are all the latest opening lines for Week 2 of the 2022 college football season at opening from Circa Sports.
No. 1 Alabama vs. Texas
Point spread: Alabama -18
Point total: 59.5
Arkansas State vs. No. 2 Ohio State
Point spread: OSU -44
Point total: 68.5
Samford vs. No. 3 Georgia
Point spread: N/A
Point total: N/A
Marshall vs. No. 5 Notre Dame
Point spread: ND -18
Point total: 55.5
App State vs. No. 6 Texas A&M
Point spread: TAMU -15
Point total: 49.5
Southern Utah vs. No. 7 Utah
Point spread: N/A
Point total: N/A
Hawai’i vs. No. 8 Michigan
Point spread: Michigan -46
Point total: 65.5
Kent State vs. No. 9 Oklahoma
Point spread: Oklahoma -29
Point total: 70.5
No. 10 Baylor vs. No. 25 BYU
Point spread: Baylor -1.5
Point total: 52.5
Eastern Washington vs. No. 11 Oregon
Point spread: N/A
Point total: N/A
Arizona State vs. No. 12 Oklahoma State
Point spread: OSU -10
Point total: 56
Charleston Southern vs. No. 13 North Carolina State
Point spread: N/A
Point total: N/A
No. 14 USC vs. Stanford
Point spread: USC -12
Point total: 63.5
Akron vs. No. 15 Michigan State
Point spread: MSU -34
Point total: 56
Southern Miss vs. No. 16 Miami
Point spread: Miami -26
Point total: 56.5
Tennessee vs. No. 17 Pittsburgh
Point spread: Tennessee -5
Point total: 68.5
Washington State vs. No. 18 Wisconsin
Point spread: Wisconsin -15
Point total: 46.5
South Carolina vs. No. 19 Arkansas
Point spread: Arkansas -8
Point total: 52
No. 20 Kentucky vs. Florida
Point spread: Florida -7
Point total: 51
Central Arkansas vs. No. 21 Ole Miss
Point spread: N/A
Point total: N/A
No. 22 Wake Forest vs. Vanderbilt
Point spread: Wake Forest -6.5
Point total: 64.5
Kennesaw State vs. No. 23 Cincinnati
Point spread: N/A
Point total: N/A
No. 24 Houston vs. Texas Tech
Point spread: Texas Tech -2
Point total: 66.5
