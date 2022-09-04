 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

When is the next F1 event after the Dutch Grand Prix?

We take a look at the upcoming schedule for the Formula One racing circuit.

By DKNation Staff
A general view as the cars prepare for the start during the F1 Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo di Monza on September 12, 2021 in Monza, Italy. Photo by Dan Istitene - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

The F1 season is back from its summer break and is wrapping up its European slate of races. After that, the circuit heads to East Asia, the Americas, and the Middle East to close things out.

The series is racing the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday and then next week will close out its European schedule with the Italian Grand Prix. The circuit will hold practice Autodromo Nazionale di Monza on Friday and Saturday, September 9 and 10. Qualifying will run on Saturday and then the race will run on Sunday.

Daniel Ricciardo won last year’s Italian Grand Prix, thanks in large part to Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton retiring from the race. Verstappen and Hamilton dominated last year’s F1 schedule, with the Italian Grand Prix serving as one of only four races in which neither driver won.

Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton are tied for the most wins at the race with five apiece. Hamilton claimed the checkered flag in 2012, 2014, 2015, 2017, and 2018.

