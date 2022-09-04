Florida State vs. LSU picks and best bets for Week 1

Florida State tries to right the ship after two losing seasons under head coach Mike Norvell against the LSU Tigers and their new headman and fake-Southern-accent aficionado, Brian Kelly. The matchup kicks off Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

Let’s dive into all the data you need as well as a pick for the game.

SP+ Rankings

Florida State: No. 42 overall, No. 47 offense, No. 39 defense

LSU: No. 70 overall, No. 70 offense, No. 63 defense

Injury update

Florida State

CB Omarion Cooper - questionable

OL Maurice Smith - questionable

OL Darius Washington - questionable

WR Johnny Wilson - questionable

LSU

RB John Emery Jr. - OUT (suspension)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Florida State: 0-0 ATS

LSU: 0-0 ATS

Total

Florida State: Over 0-0

LSU: Over 0-0

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Florida State: No. 19 overall

LSU: No. 5 overall

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: LSU -3

Total: 49.5

Moneyline: LSU -155, Florida State +135

Opening line: LSU -3

Opening total: 51.5

Weather

Not applicable (domed stadium)

The Pick: Florida State (+135)

Brian Kelly has a stellar track record as a head coach at multiple programs. However, that doesn’t mean he will automatically turn around LSU. The offense will essentially feature a new starter regardless of whether Kelly picks Garrett Nussmeier or transfer Jayden Daniels while Florida State returns a capable starter who looks to take a leap this season. The Tigers have some personnel advantages and the de facto home crowd, but the Noles have some continuity advantages that can level the playing field.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.