When is the next WWE pay-per-view after Clash at the Castle?

WWE is heading overseas on Saturday for Clash at the Castle from Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. While the company holding its first U.K. in nearly two decades is a big deal, it’s not too early to look at the next pay-per-view.

WWE’s next pay-per-view will be Extreme Rules, coming live from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Saturday, October 8. The show is typically centered around no disqualification stipulations up and down the card, with a championship “Extreme Rules” match headlining in the main event. This is one of the longest running annual “B” ppv’s the company puts on every year as the first show took place in 2009. It has fluctuated between spring and summer months for most of its history but was designated as a fall event beginning last year.

This will also most likely be the WWE’s final ppv in Philadelphia before Wrestlemania 40 taking place from Lincoln Financial Field in April of 2024. They’ll most likely use this show to get a head start on advertising for that show.