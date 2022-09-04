Worlds Collide 2022: How and what to watch for NXT September PPV

NXT is set to return to pay-per-view on Sunday, September 4 with Worlds Collide coming live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando at 4 p.m. ET.

This will be the first ppv for the developmental brand since In Your House in June and it’s an important. This show will mark the final event for the NXT UK brand as the company decided to put the show on hiatus in preparation for the launch of NXT Europe in 2023. As a result, several superstars from the UK have made their way to states to join the NXT 2.0 roster and today’s show will feature a handful of title unification matches.

How to watch Worlds Collide

Date: Sunday, September 4

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Live stream: Streaming live on Peacock. You can sign up and watch this and every WWE pay-per-view for $5 a month.

What to watch for during Worlds Collide

The main card will feature six matches and will be headlined by the title unification matches between the champs of 2.0 and UK. On the men’s side, NXT Champion Bron Breakker will face NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate for both belts on Sunday. Bate stood face-to-face with Breakker at the end of Heatwave a few weeks ago and Breakker officially issued the challenge the following week. On the women’s side, we will have a winner-take-all triple threat match featuring NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, NXT UK Women’s Champion Meiko Satomura, and Blair Davenport.

On the tag team front, the NXT and NXT UK Tag Team Championships will be unified in a Fatal Four-Way elimination match featuring The Creed Brothers, Josh Briggs/Brooks Jensen, Gallus, and Pretty Deadly. All four teams have been brawling with each other over the past few weeks and we’ll see who emerges as the undisputed NXT tag champs.

We’ll also get participation from main roster superstars on the show. Ricochet will challenge Carmelo Hayes for the North American Championship and Nikki A.S.H./Doudrop will challenge Katana Chance/Kayden Carter for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship.

Full list of matches*

NXT/NXT UK Championship unification - Bron Breakker vs. Tyler Bate

NXT/NXT UK Women’ Championship unification - Mandy Rose vs. Meiko Satomura vs. Blair Davenport

NXT/NXT UK Tag Team Championship unification - The Creed Brothers vs. Josh Briggs/Brooks Jensen vs. Gallus vs. Pretty Deadly (Fatal Four-Way elimination match)

NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship - Katana Chance/Kayden Carter (c) vs. Nikki A.S.H./Doudrop

North American Championship - Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Ricochet

Nathan Frazer vs. Axiom (Two-out-of-three falls match)

*Card subject to change