How to watch NXT World Collide via live stream

NXT returns to pay-per-view on Sunday, September 4 with Worlds Collide coming live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. The show will begin at 4 p.m. ET and will be streamed exclusively on Peacock.

This show will mark the final event for the NXT UK brand as the company decided to put the show on hiatus in preparation for the launch of NXT Europe in 2023. As a result, several superstars from the UK have made their way to states to join the NXT 2.0 roster and today’s show will feature a handful of title unification matches.

You will only be able to watch Worlds Collide via Peacock. The streaming service is $5 per month for its regular service and $10 a month for its premium plus service with no ads. You can access Peacock on Apple and Google devices, as well as the various Xbox One platforms, through Xfinity X1 and Flex and VIZIO and LG smart TVs.

Full list of matches*

NXT/NXT UK Championship unification - Bron Breakker vs. Tyler Bate

NXT/NXT UK Women’ Championship unification - Mandy Rose vs. Meiko Satomura vs. Blair Davenport

NXT/NXT UK Tag Team Championship unification - The Creed Brothers vs. Josh Briggs/Brooks Jensen vs. Gallus vs. Pretty Deadly (Fatal Four-Way elimination match)

NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship - Katana Chance/Kayden Carter (c) vs. Nikki A.S.H./Doudrop

North American Championship - Carmelo Hayes (c) vs. Ricochet

Nathan Frazer vs. Axiom (Two-out-of-three falls match)

*Card subject to change