When is the All Out pay-per-view?

AEW has once again descended upon the Chicago area this weekend with All Out coming live from Now Arena in Hoffman Estates, IL. This event will take place on Sunday, September 4, 2022, and the main show will begin at 8 p.m. ET on Bleacher Report.

All Out in the Chicago area has become a Labor Day tradition for the company as this is now the third time in four years they’ve held the event at Now Arena. The event is the spiritual successor to the All In ppv from 2018, the landmark show that was the catalyst for the creation of All Elite Wrestling the following year.

This year’s show is a 14-match card with a main event of Jon Moxley defending the AEW World Championship against CM Punk. Mox squashed Punk last week on Dynamite to become the undisputed AEW world champ and Punk will run it back even with an injured foot.

We’ll also get the finals of AEW World Trios Championship tournament and Toni Storm, Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, and Hikaru Shida duking it out for the interim AEW Women’s World Championship.

All Out info

Date: Sunday, September 4, 2022

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

Streaming site: Bleacher Report ($50)