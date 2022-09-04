All Out 2022: How to watch and what to watch for AEW September PPV

AEW has once again descended upon the Chicago area this weekend with All Out coming live from Now Arena in Hoffman Estates, IL.

All Out in the Chicago area has become a Labor Day tradition for the company as this is now the third time in four years they’ve held the event at Now Arena. The event is the spiritual successor to the All In ppv from 2018, the landmark show that was the catalyst for the creation of All Elite Wrestling the following year.

How to watch AEW All Out

Date: Sunday, September 4

Time: 8 p.m. ET (‘Buy-In’ pre-show begins at 7 p.m. ET)

Live stream: All Out will stream will be available for $50 on Bleacher Report. You can stream it on the B/R Live app through most platforms and mobile devices.

What to watch for on AEW All Out

This year’s show is a 14-match card with a main event of Jon Moxley defending the AEW World Championship against CM Punk. Mox squashed Punk last week on Dynamite to become the undisputed AEW world champ and Punk will run it back even with an injured foot.

On the women’s side of things, Toni Storm, Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, and Hikaru Shida duking it out for the interim AEW Women’s World Championship. This match came about last week after AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa announced that she would be unable to compete due to injury. Both Bake and Shida are gunning to become the first two-time women’s champion in the company’s brief history.

We’ll get TBS Champion Jade Cargill putting her title on the line against Athena to blow off their months-long feud. We’ll also get the finals of the AEW World Trios Championship tournament to crown the inaugural champion of that division and a Casino Ladder match to determine a No. 1 contender for the AEW World Championship.

Full list of matches*

AEW World Championship - Jon Moxley (c) vs. CM Punk

Interim AEW Women’s World Championship - Toni Storm vs. Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida vs. Jamie Hayter

AEW World Tag Team Championship - Swerve in Our Glory (c) vs. The Acclaimed

TBS Championship - Jade Cargill (c) vs. Athena

AEW World Trios Championship tournament final - The Elite vs. TBD

AEW All-Atlantic Championship - Pac (c) vs. Kip Sabian

FTW Championship - Hook (c) vs. Angelo Parker

Casino Ladder match - Claudio Castagnoli vs. Wheeler Yuta vs. Pentagon Jr. vs. Rey Fenix vs. Rush vs. Andrade El Idolo vs. Dante Martin vs. Joker (Winner gets a future shot at AEW World title)

Wardlow and FTR vs. Jay Lethal and Motor City Machine Guns

Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho

Ricky Starks vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

Jungle Boy vs. Christian Cage

House of Black vs. Darby Allin, Sting, and Miro

Eddie Kingston vs. Tomohiro Ishii

*Card subject to change