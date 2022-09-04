What time AEW All Out PPV starts, when main event starts on Sunday

AEW will return to pay-per-view this Sunday when presenting All Out 2022 live from Now Arena in the Chicago suburb of Hoffman Estates, IL.

The ‘Buy-In’ preshow is set to begin at 7 p.m. ET with the main show beginning at 8 p.m. ET on Bleacher Report. The preshow will feature Eddie Kingston going one-on-one with Tomohiro Ishii as well as a pair of title matches with All-Atlantic Champion Pac and FTW Champion Hook defending their respective belts. The main event will feature AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defending his title against CM Punk. Since is a huge card, so don’t expect that match to begin anytime before 11:30 p.m. ET.

Here is the current card for All Out on Sunday:

AEW World Championship - Jon Moxley (c) vs. CM Punk

Interim AEW Women’s World Championship - Toni Storm vs. Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida vs. Jamie Hayter

AEW World Tag Team Championship - Swerve in Our Glory (c) vs. The Acclaimed

TBS Championship - Jade Cargill (c) vs. Athena

AEW World Trios Championship tournament final - The Elite vs. TBD

AEW All-Atlantic Championship - Pac (c) vs. Kip Sabian

FTW Championship - Hook (c) vs. Angelo Parker

Casino Ladder match - Claudio Castagnoli vs. Wheeler Yuta vs. Pentagon Jr. vs. Rey Fenix vs. Rush vs. Andrade El Idolo vs. Dante Martin vs. Joker (Winner gets a future shot at AEW World title)

Wardlow and FTR vs. Jay Lethal and Motor City Machine Guns

Bryan Danielson vs. Chris Jericho

Ricky Starks vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

Jungle Boy vs. Christian Cage

House of Black vs. Darby Allin, Sting, and Miro

Eddie Kingston vs. Tomohiro Ishii

