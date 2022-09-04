All Out predictions: Questions for September pay-per-view

AEW will hold its annual Labor Day weekend pay-per-view tonight with All Out coming live from Now Arena in the Chicago suburb of Hoffman Estates, IL. The main show will begin at 8 p.m. ET and will be streamed on Bleacher Report.

This will be an 15-match card highlighted by the main event showdown between Jon Moxley and CM Punk for the AEW World Championship. As always with these events, you can win big on DraftKings Sportsbook with a $10,000 free-to-play pool available to everyone across the country! We’ll take a look at the seven questions you’ll need to answer correctly to win that cash and offer our predictions below.

How many titles will change hands? (Not including Trios Championship)

Over 1.5 or Under 1.5

How many matches will end via submission?

Over 1.5 or Under 1.5

How will the match conclude between Chris Jericho and Bryan Danielson?

Pinfall

Submission

Disqualification

Count Out

Will Daniel Garcia physically interfere during the Chris Jericho vs. Bryan Danielson match?

Yes or No

The story surrounding Daniel Garcia has been so prominent that he has to get involved in this match.

What will be the most number of ladders in the ring at one time during the Casino Ladder match?

Over 2.5 or Under 2.5

Will the winner of the Casino Ladder match be an announced participant or the Joker?

Announced participant or Joker

We’ll say that the winner will be someone we already know will be in the match.

How will the match conclude between Jungle Boy and Christian Cage?

Pinfall

Submission

Disqualification

Count Out

Christian will get himself DQ’d and that will set up a match with a stipulation down the line.

Who will earn the win for their respective team in the Wardlow & FTR vs. The Motor City Machine Guns match?

Wardlow

Dash Wilder

Cash Wheeler

Jay Lethal

Alex Shelley

Chris Sabin

Wardlow needs a signature moment on pay-per-view and he’ll be the one who picks up the win for his team.

How will the match conclude between Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs?

Pinfall

Submission

Disqualification

Count Out