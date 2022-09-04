Jon Moxley vs. CM Punk predictions: Questions for All Out main event

AEW will hold its annual Labor Day weekend pay-per-view tonight with All Out coming live from Now Arena in the Chicago suburb of Hoffman Estates, IL. The main show will begin at 8 p.m. ET and will be streamed on Bleacher Report.

The main event of the show will feature a rematch for the AEW World Championship between Jon Moxley and CM Punk. Mox defeated Punk on Dynamite two weeks ago to become the undisputed world champion and the rematch was officially set in motion this past Wednesday. As always with these events, you can win big on DraftKings Sportsbook with a $25,000 free-to-play pool available to everyone across the country! We’ll take a look at the eight questions about the match you’ll need to answer correctly to win that cash and offer our predictions below.

Will Jon Moxley make his entrance with one or two championship belts?

One or Two

Will whoever makes the first pinfall attempt also go on to win the match?

Yes or No

Match length over or under 14.5 minutes?

Over or Under

Punk’s foot is still injured and the company will protect him by keeping the match short.

How will the match end?

Pinfall

Submission

DQ

Count Out

Draw

Over/under the number of Paradigm Shifts successfully performed?

Over 1.5 or Under 1.5

Over/under the number of Go to Sleep successfully performed?

Over 1.5 or Under 1.5

They’ll incorporate this into Punk trying to fight through his foot injury.

Will anyone physically interfere in the match?

Yes or No

This match screams some form of chicanery happening.

Will anyone bleed during the match?

Yes or No

Who will perform the first submission hold?

CM Punk or Jon Moxley

Will the referee be knocked out at any point during the match?

Yes or No