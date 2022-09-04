What time is the 2022 Cook Out Southern 500 and how long will the race last?

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action on Sunday, September 4 with the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Speedway. The race starts at 6 p.m. ET and will air on USA. You can watch a live stream on USANetwork.com. The race is 367 laps and usually lasts approximately four hours. The last three races ended in 4:08:01 (2021), 3:47:26 (2020) and 3:44:46 (2019).

Denny Hamlin is a three-time winner in this race and came away with a victory in last year’s event, ahead of Kyle Larson and Ross Chastain. Austin Dillon won the most recent race as the winner of last weekend’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway. Joey Logano claimed the pole position for Sunday’s race in qualifying.

Hamlin and Larson are co-favorites to win on Sunday with +600 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook, followed by Tyler Reddick and Chase Elliott checking in with +700 odds. Dillon has the 15th best odds at +4500 to win consecutive races.