How to watch NASCAR’s Cook Out Southern 500 via live stream

NASCAR’S Cook Out Southern 500 will be held this weekend from Darlington Raceway in Darlington, South Carolina. The race will take place on Sunday, September 4 at 6:00 p.m. ET. Denny Hamlin is the most recent winner of this race as he claimed the checkered flag in 2021 for the third time in this event of his career. He is the betting favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with +600 along with Kyle Larson, who has the same odds heading into Sunday night’s race.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live stream at USANetwork.com. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

2022 Cook Out Southern 500 live stream

Date: Sunday, September 4

Time: 6 p.m.

Channel: USA

Live stream link: USANetwork.com

Starting Lineup