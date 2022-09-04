 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch NASCAR’s Cook Out Southern 500 via live stream

We go over how you can watch the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Speedway via live online stream.

By Erik Buchinger
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

NASCAR’S Cook Out Southern 500 will be held this weekend from Darlington Raceway in Darlington, South Carolina. The race will take place on Sunday, September 4 at 6:00 p.m. ET. Denny Hamlin is the most recent winner of this race as he claimed the checkered flag in 2021 for the third time in this event of his career. He is the betting favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with +600 along with Kyle Larson, who has the same odds heading into Sunday night’s race.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live stream at USANetwork.com. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

2022 Cook Out Southern 500 live stream

Date: Sunday, September 4
Time: 6 p.m.
Channel: USA
Live stream link: USANetwork.com

Starting Lineup

2022 Cook Out Southern 500 starting lineup

Pos Driver Car #
1 Joey Logano 22
2 Christopher Bell 20
3 William Byron 24
4 Tyler Reddick 8
5 Kyle Busch 18
6 Austin Cindric 2
7 Kyle Larson 5
8 Bubba Wallace 45
9 Ryan Blaney 12
10 Michael McDowell 34
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ross Chastain 1
13 Austin Dillon 3
14 Justin Haley 31
15 Erik Jones 43
16 Alex Bowman 48
17 Martin Truex, Jr. 19
18 Kevin Harvick 4
19 Chase Briscoe 14
20 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. 47
21 Ty Gibbs 23
22 Aric Almirola 10
23 Chase Elliott 9
24 Daniel Hemric 16
25 Brad Keselowski 6
26 Landon Cassill 77
27 Chris Buescher 17
28 Harrison Burton 21
29 Ty Dillon 42
30 Cole Custer 41
31 Todd Gilliland 38
32 Cody Ware 51
33 J.J. Yeley 15
34 Corey LaJoie 7
35 B.J. McLeod 78
36 Daniel Suarez 99

