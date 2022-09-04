Manchester United vs. Arsenal: Picks, predictions, how to watch Premier League match

Manchester United will face off against Arsenal on Sunday as the Red Devils look to hand the league leaders their first loss of the season. Man United are coming off a 1-0 win over Leicester City, while the Gunners continued their perfect start to the season with a 2-1 win over Aston Villa.

DraftKings Sportsbook has these two sides neck and neck, with Manchester United slightly favored at +160 on the moneyline while Arsenal sits at +165. The match is set to kick off at 11:30 a.m. ET from Old Trafford in Manchester, and will be available to watch on the USA Network.

Manchester United v. Arsenal

Date: Sunday, September 4

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: USA Network

Live stream: fuboTV

Odds, picks & predictions

Man United: +160

Draw: +250

Arsenal: +165

Moneyline pick: Draw +250

Man U started their season off horribly but they’ve certainly turned things around since losing their first two matches as they’ve been able to win their last three consecutive outings. One of those came against top competition with a 2-1 win over Liverpool, while the last two wins came against Southampton and Leicester.

This should be a tough test for the Red Devils as they look to hand Arsenal their first loss of the season, but it won’t be an easy feat. The Gunners have been firing on all cylinders, winning all five of their matches so far as new signing Gabriel Jesus has found success with three goals and three assists.

It won’t be an easy win for the Gunners either, as Man U have only given up one goal in their last three matches. I’m expecting a hard fought, low-scoring match that could easily end up in a draw between these two sides. Especially since a draw gives the best moneyline value, that’s where my pick lands on this one.

