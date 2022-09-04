 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How much will the winner of the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Boston receive?

We take a look at the purse and winner's share for the LIV Golf Invitational Boston, taking place in Bolton, MA in 2022.

By Collin Sherwin
Talor Gooch of the United States on the tee of the 18th hole during Day Two of the LIV Golf Invitational - Boston at The Oaks golf course at The International on September 03, 2022 in Bolton, Massachusetts. Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The LIV Golf Boston tournament enters its third and final round Sunday, and while the prize pools are some of the biggest we’ve ever seen in professional golf, they still pare in comparison to what many players are receiving just for joining the nascent tour.

The fourth LIV Golf event of 2022 is near Boston at The International Country Club in Bolton, Massachusetts. The prize pools for all LIV events outside of the last one of the year are all the same, with prize pools for all eight scheduled stops using the same schedule.

Here’s how each of the 48 participants will be compensated, beyond what they’ve received as guaranteed money in exclusivity contracts.

  1. $4,000,000
  2. $2,125,000
  3. $1,500,000
  4. $1,050,000
  5. $975,000
  6. $800,000
  7. $675,000
  8. $625,000
  9. $580,000
  10. $560,000
  11. $540,000
  12. $450,000
  13. $360,000
  14. $270,000
  15. $250,000
  16. $240,000
  17. $232,000
  18. $226,000
  19. $220,000
  20. $200,000
  21. $180,000
  22. $172,000
  23. $170,000
  24. $168,000
  25. $166,000
  26. $164,000
  27. $162,000
  28. $160,000
  29. $158,000
  30. $156,000
  31. $154,000
  32. $152,000
  33. $150,000
  34. $148,000
  35. $146,000
  36. $144,000
  37. $142,000
  38. $140,000=
  39. $138,000
  40. $136,000
  41. $134,000
  42. $132,000
  43. $130,000
  44. $128,000
  45. $126,000
  46. $124,000
  47. $122,000
  48. $120,000

Here’s the breakdown of the team money for the LIV Golf Invitational from The International Country Club. All prize money is shared equally amongst the four members of the team.

First place team: $3 million
Second place team: $1.5 million
Third place team: $500,000

