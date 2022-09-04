Full undercard for Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz heavyweight fight

Andy Ruiz Jr. and Luis Oritz will square off on Sunday, Sept 4, in Los Angeles, Calif, at the Crypto.com Arena. The card gets started at 9 p.m. ET and will air on FOX Sports PPV and at FITE.tv.

This will be the foist time that the two fighters go head to head. There will not be a belt on the line in this one as both fighters are trying to earn their way back into contention. Ruiz Jr enters with a 34-2 record, while Ortiz enters with a 33-2 record. Ruiz Jr. hasn’t been in the ring this year, so there could be some natural rust that he needs to shake off.

The main event will likely begin around midnight ET and will headline a five-fight card. Ruiz enters the bout a -400 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while Ortiz is +290. The rest of the card features odds as listed below.

Full Card for Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz