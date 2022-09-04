What time will Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz fight start on September 4

Andy “Destroyer” Ruiz will take on Luis “King Kong” Ortiz on Saturday, Sept 4 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif. The two fighters will headline a five match card that will begin around 9:00 pm ET. The main event will begin around midnight. The fight will air on FOX Sports PPV and via live stream at FITE.tv.

There will be no belt on the line, but both guys are fighting to get back into championship contention. Ruiz Jr. (34-2) will enter the ring for the first time this year, so he will need to shake off some rust early in the match. He won his last fight against Chris Arreola. While Ruiz has been around the sport for a while, he made waves when he upset Anthony Joshua to win the WBO, WBA, IBO, and IBF titles. Ortiz ( 33-2) has won four of his last fights. He lost his WBC heavyweight title and has been trying to get back into contention ever since.

Ruiz enters Sunday’s bout as a -400 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. Ortiz is a +290 underdog.

Full Card for Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Luis Ortiz